Abrdn Asia-Pacific Fund Announces Monthly Payout

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSE:FAP) has released an update.

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC, a Singapore-based investment fund listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has announced a monthly distribution of CAD 1.75 cents per share, set to be paid on March 28, 2024. This distribution is part of a stable monthly policy by the company’s board, contributing to a total of CAD 21.0 cents per share over the past 12 months. For Canadian investors, these distributions will be considered foreign income and they have the option to receive payments in Canadian dollars.

For further insights into TSE:FAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.