AbraSilver Unveils Promising Gold and Silver Drilling Results at Diablillos Project

AbraSilver Resource Corp. has announced promising assay results from its Phase V exploration program at the Diablillos project in Argentina. The drilling at Oculto East has revealed significant gold and silver mineralization, including a high-grade interval of 13.81 g/t gold over 8.5 meters. These findings indicate a substantial expansion of the mineralized zone beyond the current conceptual open pit, underscoring the project’s growth potential and enhancing the company’s exploration prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ABRA) stock is a Buy with a C$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AbraSilver Resource stock, see the TSE:ABRA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ABRA is a Neutral.

AbraSilver Resource’s overall score is heavily impacted by its financial struggles, particularly the lack of revenue and negative cash flow. However, strong corporate events and some positive technical indicators provide potential upside. The negative valuation metrics continue to weigh on the overall attractiveness of the stock.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s primary products are gold and silver, with a significant market focus on expanding its mineral resource base in Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 496,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$953.8M

