Above Food Ingredients: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE) has released an update.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. is poised to revolutionize sustainable agriculture with innovative, climate-resilient practices, tapping into a sizeable global market with high consumer demand for plant-based products. With a $273M revenue forecast for FY 2024, the company leverages a robust asset base for significant growth, targeting an expanding addressable market across various categories including whole grains and plant-based dairy alternatives. The leadership team boasts a wealth of experience across production agriculture, corporate finance, and consumer product goods, positioning the company to capitalize on macro trends towards sustainability and transparency.

