Above Food Ingredients: Pioneering Sustainability

Above Food Ingredients, a company specializing in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, is positioned to capitalize on global sustainability trends with innovative practices and significant operating leverage. The company has a robust leadership team with extensive experience across the value chain and is leveraging its infrastructure to meet growing consumer demand for sustainable, traceable products. Above Food reports a revenue of $273M USD for FY 2024 and has a global distribution network across 29 countries, emphasizing its significant market opportunity in a variety of plant-based categories.

