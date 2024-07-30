ABOUND Strengthens Board for Green Energy Initiatives

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (TSE:ABND) has released an update.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions’ parent company ABOUND is enhancing its commitment to sustainable energy and Indigenous partnerships with the appointment of Chief Roy S. Jones Jr. to its Board of Directors. Chief Jones brings a wealth of experience in environmental advancements and Indigenous economic development. Additionally, ABOUND expresses gratitude to Scott Larson for his past service on the Board as he steps down.

