ABOUND Energy Unveils NOVARE Platform and Strategic Financing Initiative

ABOUND Energy Inc. has announced a strategic shift in its collaboration with Alluvial Capital Corp., opting for a non-exclusive arrangement to advance its mission under the new brand NOVARE. This move allows ABOUND to deliver customizable resource recovery solutions that transform waste into energy, enhancing efficiency and sustainability for clients. The company is also pursuing a private placement to raise up to $1,000,000, which will support the deployment of NOVARE and integration with Zaeras™ energy storage technology, aiming to strengthen its capital base and operational capacity.

ABOUND Energy Inc. operates in the clean energy and resource recovery sectors, focusing on transforming waste into valuable energy resources. The company leverages advanced technologies to provide scalable, environmentally responsible solutions that help clients achieve sustainability goals.

YTD Price Performance: 68.75%

Average Trading Volume: 42,917

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.89M

