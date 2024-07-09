ABOUND Energy Secures Strategic North American Alliance

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (TSE:ABND) has released an update.

ABOUND Energy Inc. has entered a strategic alliance with Novus Earth Energy Operations Inc., starting with a purchase order for a 15 MWh Zaeras™ Long Duration Energy Storage system. This partnership aims to boost food and energy security in North America and signifies a commitment to sustainable energy and grid reliability. The alliance anticipates multiple projects that will capitalize on the innovative Zaeras™ technology to revolutionize energy storage.

For further insights into TSE:ABND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.