ABOUND Energy Partners with AZUL for Cathode Advancement

Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Inc. (TSE:ABND) has released an update.

ABOUND Energy Inc. has announced a strategic and financial agreement with AZUL Energy Inc. to advance air cathode technologies by combining their respective innovations: ABOUND’s ZaeroTex™ and AZUL’s non-precious metal catalyst technology. This partnership is set to decrease costs and improve durability for energy storage solutions, marking a significant step in ABOUND’s strategic growth and commitment to enhancing its Zaeras™ Energy Storage Technology.

