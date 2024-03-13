ABOUND Energy Boosts Board with Energy Expert

Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Inc. (TSE:ABND) has released an update.

ABOUND Energy Inc. has strengthened its board of directors by adding Mike Simpson, a former Assistant Deputy Minister of Energy in Alberta, who brings a wealth of experience in green technologies, energy policies, and government relations. Simpson’s background includes leading significant energy initiatives and a strong track record in regulatory compliance and fostering community relationships, which will support ABOUND’s mission to drive sustainable energy solutions. His expertise is expected to be pivotal in guiding ABOUND through its expansion in the energy sector and in the company’s efforts towards global energy sustainability.

