Able Engineering Delays Key Circular Dispatch

Able Engineering Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a delay in dispatching its Circular related to continuing connected transactions originally scheduled for on or before 20th September 2024. The company now expects to distribute the Circular, which includes details of Framework Agreements and advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, by 25th October 2024. The delay is due to the need for additional time to prepare and finalize crucial information for the Circular.

