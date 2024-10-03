Abivax’s Drug Shows Long-Term Efficacy in UC

Abivax SA (FR:ABVX) has released an update.

Abivax SA shares uplifting interim study results showing that patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) maintained clinical remission over two years using a reduced 25 mg daily dose of obefazimod. This maintenance study, part of a longer-term assessment of up to six years, confirms the drug’s efficacy and tolerability. The findings suggest obefazimod could be a promising long-term oral treatment option for UC patients.

