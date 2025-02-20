Abitibi Metals Unveils Promising Drilling Results at B26 Deposit

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Abitibi Metals ( (TSE:AMQ) ) has provided an update.

Abitibi Metals has announced promising assay results from its Phase II drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit, revealing significant mineralization at key target areas. The drilling results, which show copper equivalent grades exceeding 1% over multiple intercepts, highlight the potential for resource expansion and the strength of the company’s exploration model. The company is planning a fully funded Phase III drilling campaign in 2025, aiming to further explore and expand its resource base.

More about Abitibi Metals

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, with a focus on the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. Its primary focus is on copper equivalent (CuEq) mineralization, as demonstrated by its work on the B26 Polymetallic Deposit. The company aims to expand its resource base and discover new mineralized zones within its exploration projects.

YTD Price Performance: -14.29%

Average Trading Volume: 38,917

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.01M

