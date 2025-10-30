Abitibi Metals Extends High-Grade Copper-Gold Zone at B26 Deposit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Abitibi Metals ( (TSE:AMQ) ).

Abitibi Metals Corp. has announced significant assay results from its Phase 3 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit in Québec, highlighting a 150-meter step-out that extends the high-grade Western Copper-Gold Zone. The results demonstrate strong continuity and expansion potential, with mineralization remaining open at depth and along strike. The company is fully funded through 2027 and plans a Phase 4 program in 2026, positioning B26 as a potential cornerstone asset in Canada’s critical minerals landscape.

More about Abitibi Metals

Abitibi Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company is primarily involved in copper-gold and zinc-silver mining, with a significant focus on expanding its B26 Polymetallic Deposit in Québec. Abitibi aims to become a leading player in the critical minerals sector in Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 405,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.39M

