Abitibi Metals Closes Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Abitibi Metals Corp. announced the closing of a partial exercise of its over-allotment option, issuing an additional 2,055,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $575,400. These funds will support the advancement of the B26 Polymetallic Deposit and general corporate purposes, strengthening Abitibi’s position in the mineral exploration industry.

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Quebec, focusing on the development of base and precious metal properties. The company is known for its strategic portfolio, including the B26 Polymetallic Deposit and the Beschefer Gold Project, which offer significant exploration and expansion potential.

YTD Price Performance: -3.81%

Average Trading Volume: 46,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $24.48M

