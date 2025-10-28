Abitibi Metals Appoints Mining Expert Craig Parry to Advisory Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Abitibi Metals ( (TSE:AMQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Abitibi Metals Corp. has appointed mining veteran Craig Parry to its Advisory Board, signaling a strategic move to leverage his extensive experience in advancing their copper-gold growth projects in Quebec. Parry’s proven track record in leading successful resource companies and his involvement in major discoveries is expected to enhance Abitibi’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mining industry, particularly as they focus on expanding the B26 Deposit.

Abitibi Metals Corp. is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company specializing in the development of base and precious metal properties. The company is known for its high-upside, drill-ready projects, including the B26 Polymetallic Deposit and the Beschefer Gold Project, which offer significant expansion potential.

Average Trading Volume: 398,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$42.39M

