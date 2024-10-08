Abingdon Health Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC reports a 52% revenue increase to £6.1m for FY24, with a significant reduction in EBITDA losses to £1.1m, signalling a strong year marked by strategic acquisitions and new product launches. The company, a leading CRO/CDMO specializing in lateral flow technology, has expanded its service offerings and anticipates further growth, having achieved a cashflow positive quarter in Q4-FY2024. Abingdon is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the growing rapid diagnostic market.

