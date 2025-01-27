Abingdon Health Receives Funding for Malaria Diagnostic Test Development

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Abingdon Health PLC ( (GB:ABDX) ) has provided an update.

Abingdon Health PLC has been awarded £800,000 as part of a €5 million project funded by UK Research and Innovation to develop a rapid diagnostic test for Plasmodium vivax malaria. This project, part of a collaboration with prestigious institutions like the Institut Pasteur, aims to facilitate malaria control in sub-Saharan Africa by developing a point-of-care test that will be manufactured in Senegal, thereby enhancing local healthcare infrastructure and addressing WHO’s diagnostic needs.

More about Abingdon Health PLC

Abingdon Health PLC is a leading med-tech contract service provider based in York, England. The company specializes in developing, manufacturing, and distributing rapid tests, offering lateral flow product development, regulatory support, technology transfer, and manufacturing services for infectious diseases, clinical testing, and other areas. They also provide a range of regulatory services to the in vitro diagnostic and medical device industries, and their e-commerce platform, Abingdon Simply Test, offers self-tests for consumers.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 161,482

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.01M

