Abingdon Health Eyes Revenue Growth After US Expansion

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC anticipates continued revenue growth following recent acquisitions and its expansion into the US market. The company, which specializes in lateral flow product development and regulatory support, remains optimistic about securing new contracts in the latter half of the financial year. Investors are encouraged by the company’s strategic moves and growth potential for FY2025.

