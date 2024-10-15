Abingdon Health Expands Operations into the US

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC, a leading medical device CDMO, has announced the opening of a new commercial office and laboratory in Madison, Wisconsin, aiming to strengthen its presence in the US med-tech market and enhance service delivery to North American customers. The new facility is part of the company’s expansion strategy, leveraging the US’s position as the world’s largest medical device market and responding to the trend of onshoring and regional grant opportunities. Management changes have been made to support this growth, including the appointment of Dr. Chris Hand as Executive Chairman and Chris Yates as CEO, focusing on the US expansion.

