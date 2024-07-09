Abingdon Health Announces Substantial Revenue Growth

Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC has reported an impressive 52% revenue increase in FY 2024 compared to the previous year, achieving £6.1m, with a strong H2 performance and cashflow positivity in Q4. The company, a leading international lateral flow CDMO, has expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of regulatory consultancy IVDeology and launched new self-test products under the Boots brand. Looking ahead, the Board is optimistic about sustaining robust revenue growth into FY 2025.

For further insights into GB:ABDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.