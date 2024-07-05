ABG Sundal Collier Sees Strong Quarterly Growth

ABG Sundal Collier (ABGSF) has released an update.

ABG Sundal Collier reported a robust financial performance for Q2 with revenues up by 35% and a substantial 132% increase in profit before tax. The first half of the year also saw strong earnings, with the company completing over 40 transactions and experiencing growth in M&A and DCM activities. Optimism is reflected in the increasing investor confidence and a diversified pipeline, positioning the firm well for future quarters.

