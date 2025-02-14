ABG Sundal Collier Reports Strong 2024 Earnings Growth

Abg Sundal Collier ( (ABGSF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Abg Sundal Collier presented to its investors.

ABG Sundal Collier is a leading full-service investment bank operating in the Nordic region, offering a balanced mix of corporate financing, M&A advisory, brokerage, and research services. The company has recently reported robust earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, with a 15% increase in revenue year-over-year, culminating in full-year revenues of NOK 1,933 million, up 13% from the previous year. Key performance drivers included a strong debt capital markets segment, buoyed by high-yield bond issuance, and a moderate improvement in the equity markets, particularly in IPO activities within Sweden. ABG Sundal Collier also maintained a strong position in M&A advisory, ranking first in public-to-private transactions in both deal count and transaction value. The company’s broad sector coverage and balanced service approach have contributed to consistent financial performance. Looking ahead to 2025, ABG Sundal Collier aims to further enhance its market share and expand its service offerings with the launch of a new Private Banking operation. This strategic initiative reflects the company’s commitment to growth and diversification in the competitive Nordic investment banking sector.