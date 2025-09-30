Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Announces Share Capital Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC ( (GB:ASL) ) has issued an announcement.

As of September 30, 2025, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC announced that its issued share capital consists of 80,889,105 ordinary shares with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, potentially impacting their investment strategies.

Spark’s Take on GB:ASL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ASL is a Neutral.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC scores a 69 overall, driven by strong financial stability and attractive valuation. However, challenges with income statement profitability and technical analysis indicators suggest caution. The ongoing share buyback program is a positive factor, enhancing shareholder value and potentially supporting the stock’s future performance.

More about Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC operates within the financial industry, focusing on investment management services, particularly in smaller companies.

Average Trading Volume: 142,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

