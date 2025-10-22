Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC Announces Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC ( (GB:AGVI) ).

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC has announced a change in its board of directors. Angus Gordon Lennox, the current non-executive director and chairman of the company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC, effective from October 22, 2025. This appointment may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, given Lennox’s expanded role in the energy storage sector.

Average Trading Volume: 63,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

