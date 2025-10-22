Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC ( (GB:AGVI) ) is now available.

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc has announced a significant change in its board of directors. The company has appointed June Jessop as an independent non-executive Director, effective October 28, 2025. Jessop, who brings over 30 years of experience in the investment management industry, will chair the Remuneration & Nomination Committee and join the Audit Committee. This appointment follows the decision of Jane Tufnell not to stand for re-election, with Lesley Jackson set to become the Senior Independent Director. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction.

