Abercrombie & Fitch Announces Executive Team Restructuring

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has announced a significant change in its executive team by deciding to discontinue the role of President, Global Brands. Consequently, Kristin Scott will be departing from her dual roles as President, Global Brands and Managing Director, North America by March 30, 2024. She will continue her duties during a transitional phase until her separation, though the specifics of her departure are still under negotiation.

