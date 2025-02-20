Abcourt Mines Unveils New Gold Discovery on Flordin Property

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Abcourt Mines ( (TSE:ABI) ) has provided an announcement.

Abcourt Mines has announced the discovery of a new gold mineralized zone on its Flordin Property, with assay results showing 1.3 g/t gold over 28.5 metres, including a higher concentration of 5.1 g/t gold over 3 metres. The drilling campaign has expanded to the western part of the property, demonstrating the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization over a distance of more than 1.8 km. This discovery could enhance Abcourt’s operational prospects and strengthen its position in the gold mining sector.

More about Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc. is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company primarily operates in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area, with a strong emphasis on discovering and expanding gold mineralized zones.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 272,442

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$39.97M

