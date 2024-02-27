Abcourt Mines Bolsters Operations and Finances

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. reported increased exploration investments and cash holdings in Q2, alongside a successful private placement raising $2.58 million. The company also highlighted the commencement of operations at the Sleeping Giant mill and a new agreement providing environmental bonds for mine site restoration obligations. Abcourt is focusing its efforts on the Sleeping Giant mine in northwestern Quebec, where it holds a mining lease and authorization to extract up to 750 tonnes per day.

