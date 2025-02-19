ABC Technologies Announces Leadership Changes Following TI Fluid Systems Acquisition

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

TI Fluid Systems plc ( (GB:TIFS) ) has provided an update.

ABC Technologies is set to acquire TI Fluid Systems, with key leadership changes announced post-acquisition. Terry Campbell will become CEO, and Alexander De Bock will serve as CFO of the combined entity, positioning the group to capitalize on opportunities in the electrification transition and drive sustainable growth.

More about TI Fluid Systems plc

TI Fluid Systems is a global innovator of thermal and fluid systems solutions for the full range of current and developing vehicle architectures. The company operates in 26 countries, serving major automotive manufacturers with a focus on improving efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: 1.66%

Average Trading Volume: 5,140,828

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £967.3M

