ABC-MART Sees Strong July Sales Growth

ABC-MART has reported a robust July 2024 with a 6.5% increase in all store sales and a 6.6% growth in existing stores sales compared to the previous year. This surge is attributed to strong performances in sports shoes, sandals, and apparel, particularly in downtown street stores and large commercial facilities. The company also adjusted its number of stores, opening 2 and closing 1, reaching a total of 1,092 stores.

