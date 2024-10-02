ABC-MART Celebrates Strong September Sales Growth

ABC-MART (JP:2670) has released an update.

ABC-MART reports robust sales performance despite unseasonable weather, with September showing a 7.1% growth in all stores and a 6.1% increase in existing stores compared to the same month last year. Highlighting the success of new fall sneakers and long sleeve apparel, the company continues to expand with a net increase of two stores, bringing the total to 1,088. These results underline a positive trend as the company moves into the second half of the fiscal year.

