AbbVie’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Lutikizumab for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Lutikizumab in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The study aims to assess the disease activity and safety of Lutikizumab, an investigational drug, in treating moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

The study tests Lutikizumab, administered via subcutaneous injection, against a placebo. The goal is to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing the symptoms of HS, which include painful lumps and abscesses.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and triple masking involving participants, care providers, and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide a new therapeutic option for HS patients.

The study began on June 27, 2024, with primary completion expected in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The successful development of Lutikizumab could significantly impact AbbVie’s market position, potentially boosting stock performance and investor confidence. In the competitive landscape of dermatological treatments, this study could position AbbVie as a leader in HS treatment innovation.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue