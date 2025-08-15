AbbVie’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Etentamig for Multiple Myeloma

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open Label Study of Etentamig Compared With Standard Available Therapies in Subjects With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of etentamig, an investigational drug, against standard therapies in treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM). This study is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective treatments in R/R MM, a challenging blood cancer.

The intervention being tested is etentamig, administered as an intravenous infusion. It is compared to standard available therapies, including combinations like carfilzomib with dexamethasone, and others, which are determined by the investigator based on local guidelines.

The study design is interventional with a randomized allocation and parallel intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study started on May 19, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date not specified yet. The last update was submitted on August 13, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The market implications of this study are significant for AbbVie, as positive results could enhance their portfolio in oncology, potentially boosting stock performance and investor confidence. The competitive landscape includes other pharmaceutical companies developing treatments for multiple myeloma, which could influence market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue