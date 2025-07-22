AbbVie’s Promising Phase 2 Study on ADPKD Treatment: What Investors Need to Know

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ABBV-CLS-628 in Adult Subjects With Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ABBV-CLS-628, a drug developed for treating ADPKD, a common genetic kidney disorder. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatments for ADPKD, which currently lacks effective therapeutic options.

The intervention being tested is ABBV-CLS-628, administered through intravenous infusions. The drug is designed to treat ADPKD by potentially reducing the formation of kidney cysts. Participants are randomly assigned to receive one of three different doses of ABBV-CLS-628 or a placebo, with treatments occurring every four weeks over a 92-week period.

The study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness and safety.

The study began on June 9, 2025, with primary completion expected in the future. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

From a market perspective, this study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety of ABBV-CLS-628, potentially leading to a new treatment option for ADPKD. Investors should watch for updates, as successful outcomes could enhance AbbVie’s competitive position in the pharmaceutical industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

