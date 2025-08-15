AbbVie’s Promising Phase 1 Trial for Cancer Treatment: A Closer Look

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of ABBV-324 in adults with hepatocellular cancer (HCC) or squamous-cell non-small cell lung cancer (LUSC). The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease activity when ABBV-324 is administered. This investigational drug is being compared to lenvatinib, a standard treatment, to determine its potential benefits.

The study involves intravenous infusions of ABBV-324, focusing on dose escalation and optimization. Participants are divided into groups, receiving either ABBV-324 or lenvatinib, with the primary goal of treatment. The study is randomized and sequential, with no masking involved.

Key dates include the actual start date on April 14, 2025, and the last update on August 13, 2025. The study is expected to run for approximately 6.5 years, highlighting its long-term commitment to understanding the drug’s effects.

This update may influence AbbVie’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes could enhance its market position in cancer treatment. Investors should monitor this study’s progress, considering the competitive landscape in oncology.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

