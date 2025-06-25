AbbVie’s Promising Phase 1 Study on ABBV-400 for Advanced Solid Tumors

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 First in Human Study Evaluating Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of ABBV-400 as Monotherapy and in Combination With Bevacizumab in Adult Subjects With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease activity in adults with advanced solid tumors, focusing on the investigational drug ABBV-400, both alone and in combination with bevacizumab. This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for challenging cancer types.

The study involves testing ABBV-400, an investigational drug administered intravenously, designed to treat advanced solid tumors. It is being tested alone and in combination with bevacizumab, another IV drug, and trifluridine/tipiracil, an oral tablet, to determine the optimal dose and efficacy.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential intervention model without masking. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the safety and efficacy of ABBV-400 in various cancer types.

Key dates for the study include its start on October 13, 2021, with the latest update submitted on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ongoing data collection.

The market implications of this study are significant for AbbVie, as positive outcomes could enhance its stock performance and investor confidence. The study’s results could also impact the competitive landscape in oncology, where innovative treatments are highly sought after.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

