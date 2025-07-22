AbbVie’s Phase 3 Study on Upadacitinib for SLE: Market Implications and Progress

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a clinical study titled SELECT-SLE: A Phase 3 Program to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active SLE. This study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the drug upadacitinib in treating systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a disease characterized by inflammation in multiple organ systems. The study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for SLE, a condition with limited effective therapies.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet already approved for other autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. In this study, it is being evaluated for its potential to manage SLE symptoms and improve patient outcomes.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups. It uses a sequential intervention model and is quadruple-masked, meaning neither participants nor those administering the treatment know who receives the drug or a placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the drug’s efficacy and safety.

The study began on July 19, 2023, with primary completion expected by July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating potential market impacts. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025, indicating ongoing developments.

The market implications of this study are significant for AbbVie, as successful results could enhance their portfolio and influence stock performance positively. Investors should watch for updates, as positive outcomes could also affect competitor dynamics in the autoimmune treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

