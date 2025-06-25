AbbVie’s Phase 3 AML Study: Venetoclax and Azacitidine in Focus

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AbbVie, in collaboration with Roche-Genentech, is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘Multicenter, Phase 3 Study of Venetoclax and Azacitidine as Maintenance Therapy for Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia in First Remission After Conventional Chemotherapy.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of venetoclax and azacitidine as maintenance therapy for adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are in their first remission following standard chemotherapy. This research is significant as it explores potential long-term treatment options for AML, a condition with limited maintenance therapies.

The study tests the combination of two drugs: Venetoclax, an oral tablet, and Azacitidine, which can be administered as an oral tablet or via subcutaneous or intravenous injection. These interventions are designed to maintain remission in AML patients.

The study is interventional with a non-randomized, sequential design, focusing on treatment. There is no masking involved, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered.

Key dates for the study include its actual start on March 26, 2020, with the last update submitted on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is active but not recruiting new participants.

This study update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s position in the oncology market. Competitors in the AML treatment space are also closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue