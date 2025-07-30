AbbVie’s Phase 1 Study on Etentamig for Multiple Myeloma: A Market Game-Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Etentamig (ABBV-383) Monotherapy in Japanese Subjects With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (4L+ RRMM Monotherapy Study). The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease state in adult participants with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) in Japan, highlighting its significance in addressing an incurable disease characterized by the growth of monoclonal plasma cells in the bone marrow.

The intervention being tested is Etentamig (ABBV-383), an investigational drug administered intravenously. It is designed to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, with two different doses being explored to determine a tolerable dose for participants.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are divided into two cohorts, each receiving a different dose of Etentamig in 21-day cycles, to evaluate the drug’s safety and efficacy.

The study began on March 24, 2022, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be disclosed. The last update to the study was submitted on July 28, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments.

This update could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s position in the oncology market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry are also likely monitoring these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

