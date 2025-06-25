AbbVie’s New Study on NSCLC: A Potential Game-Changer?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AbbVie is conducting a clinical study titled An Open-label Multi-Cohort Phase 1b/2 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Efficacy, and Optimal Dose of Telisotuzumab Adizutecan in Combination With Budigalimab in Advanced or Metastatic Non-Squamous NSCLC With No Prior Treatment for Advanced Disease and No Actionable Genomic Alterations. The study aims to assess adverse events and changes in disease activity when combining Telisotuzumab Adizutecan with Budigalimab in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally.

The study tests two investigational drugs, Telisotuzumab Adizutecan and Budigalimab, both administered intravenously. These drugs are being developed to treat NSCLC by targeting specific pathways involved in cancer progression.

This interventional study is randomized, with a sequential intervention model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It involves two stages: dose escalation and dose optimization, across multiple treatment groups.

The study began on March 6, 2025, with primary completion expected in approximately 33 months. The last update was submitted on June 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

For investors, this study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding its oncology portfolio. Success in this trial may enhance investor sentiment, especially in the competitive NSCLC treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue