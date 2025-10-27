AbbVie’s New Study on ELAPR002f Gel: A Potential Game-Changer for Acne Scars

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: AbbVie is conducting a study titled A Multicenter, Cohort-design, Double-blind, Randomized, Parallel-group, Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effectiveness of ELAPR002f Injectable Gel in Adult Participants With Atrophic Acne Scars. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ELAPR002f injectable gel in treating atrophic acne scars, which significantly impact individuals’ quality of life.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ELAPR002f, an injectable gel designed to fill in atrophic acne scars, providing an immediate space-occupying effect. The gel is administered through intradermal injections.

Study Design: The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different treatment groups. It uses a parallel model with triple masking, meaning participants, investigators, and outcome assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study is not yet recruiting, with the initial submission date on October 2, 2025. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are not yet available, indicating the study is in its early stages.

Market Implications: This study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate significant effectiveness and safety of ELAPR002f. Success in this area could position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the dermatological treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue