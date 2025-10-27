AbbVie’s Mass Balance Study of ABBV-1354: Key Insights for Investors

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is currently conducting a study titled ‘Mass Balance Study of [14C] ABBV-1354 (Icalcaprant) in Healthy Male Subjects Following Single Oral Dose Administration.’ The study aims to assess the mass balance of the drug ABBV-1354 in healthy adult male participants. This research is significant as it contributes to understanding the drug’s absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion in the human body.

The intervention being tested is an experimental oral drug named ABBV-1354. Participants will receive a single dose of this oral solution, and their response will be monitored for 30 days post-dose. The purpose of this intervention is to gather basic scientific data on the drug’s behavior in the body.

This Phase 1 study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. There is no allocation or masking involved, meaning all participants receive the same treatment, and both researchers and participants are aware of the treatment being administered. The primary goal is to gather basic scientific insights.

The study began on October 17, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. As it is still in the recruiting phase, the primary completion and estimated study completion dates have not been disclosed yet. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and potential results of the study.

The outcome of this study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s drug portfolio and market position. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in similar treatments by competitors could impact market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

