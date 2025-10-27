AbbVie’s Latest Study on JUVÉDERM: What Investors Need to Know

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is currently conducting a study titled A Prospective, Open-Label Study to Evaluate Subject Satisfaction With Overall Facial Appearance After Treatment With JUVÉDERM® Products in Medical Weight Loss (MWL) Subjects. The primary aim is to assess the safety and effectiveness of JUVÉDERM products in adults looking to enhance facial volume and skin quality. This study is significant as it addresses aesthetic concerns in individuals experiencing mid-face volume deficit.

The study tests several JUVÉDERM products, including VOLUX XC, VOLUMA XC, VOLBELLA XC, VOLLURE XC, SKINVIVE, ULTRA XC, and ULTRA PLUS XC. These are injectable devices designed to improve facial aesthetics by restoring volume and enhancing skin quality.

This interventional study follows a single-group model with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants receive at least two JUVÉDERM products tailored to their specific needs.

The study began on September 16, 2025, with the latest update on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current recruiting status.

The outcome of this study could influence AbbVie’s stock performance by potentially expanding its market share in the aesthetic treatment industry. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position AbbVie favorably against competitors in the cosmetic sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

