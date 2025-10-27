AbbVie’s Fosigotifator Study Termination: Impact on MDD Treatment Pipeline

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie recently updated its clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 b Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled, Experimental Medicine Study of Fosigotifator in Adults With Major Depressive Disorder.’ The study aimed to assess the safety and effectiveness of fosigotifator, a new treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), a serious mood disorder affecting emotional and physical health.

The intervention involved administering fosigotifator, an experimental drug, to adult participants with MDD. The study was designed to compare the effects of fosigotifator with a placebo, with participants randomly assigned to one of the two groups.

The study followed a randomized, parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor researchers knew who received the drug or placebo. The primary goal was to evaluate treatment outcomes.

The study began on September 26, 2024, but was terminated before completion, with the last update submitted on September 25, 2025. These dates are crucial for understanding the study’s timeline and its abrupt end.

The termination of this study could impact AbbVie’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it may affect the company’s pipeline for depression treatments. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry may view this as an opportunity to advance their own MDD treatments.

The study has been terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

