AbbVie’s Cariprazine Study: A New Chapter in Pediatric Treatment

AbbVie recently completed a clinical study titled A 52-Week, Multicenter, Open-Label, Flexible-dose Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Tolerability of Cariprazine in the Treatment of Pediatric Subjects With Schizophrenia, Bipolar I Disorder, or Autism Spectrum Disorder. The study aimed to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of cariprazine, a drug intended to treat pediatric patients with these conditions, establishing its benefit-risk profile.

The intervention being tested is cariprazine, a flexible-dose drug administered orally. It is designed to help manage symptoms in children and adolescents with schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, or autism spectrum disorder.

The study employed a non-randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows for a straightforward assessment of the drug’s effects over a year-long period.

The study began on October 1, 2020, and reached its primary completion recently, with the last update submitted on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the timeline for data collection and analysis, impacting the study’s findings and subsequent reporting.

The completion of this study could positively influence AbbVie’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position, particularly in the pediatric treatment sector. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be closely monitoring these developments, as they could shift market dynamics.

The study is now completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

