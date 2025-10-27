AbbVie Withdraws Study on Hair Loss in Oriahnn Users: Market Implications

Abbvie ((ABBV)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AbbVie recently announced a study titled A Prospective, Single-Arm, Descriptive Observational Study to Evaluate Changes in Hair in Women Exposed to Oriahnn®. The study aims to assess the incidence and characteristics of hair loss in women taking Oriahnn for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. This research is significant as it addresses a common side effect that could impact patient quality of life and treatment adherence.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is Oriahnn, an oral medication combining Elagolix, Estradiol, and Norethindrone Acetate. It is intended to manage heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids, a prevalent condition that often leads to surgical interventions.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort of women prescribed Oriahnn. Participants will be monitored prospectively over 24 months to document hair loss patterns. The study is single-arm and descriptive, meaning all participants receive the same treatment without a control group.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on September 22, 2023, and was last updated on September 11, 2025. However, it is currently marked as withdrawn, indicating that it has been discontinued before completion. This status is crucial for investors as it may affect the anticipated outcomes and timelines.

Market Implications: The withdrawal of this study could have mixed implications for AbbVie’s stock performance. While the study’s discontinuation might raise concerns about Oriahnn’s side effects, it may also alleviate immediate investor worries about potential negative findings. In the broader industry context, competitors may seize this opportunity to highlight their products’ advantages, potentially influencing market dynamics.

The study is currently withdrawn, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

