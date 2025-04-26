AbbVie Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Abbvie ((ABBV)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

AbbVie’s recent earnings call paints a picture of strong performance and strategic growth, despite facing challenges in some segments. The company has shown robust momentum, particularly in its Ex-Humira platform, while navigating competitive pressures and sales declines in other areas.

Strong Ex-Humira Platform Performance

The Ex-Humira platform has been a standout performer for AbbVie, delivering a remarkable sales growth of more than 21%. This growth has been significantly driven by contributions from immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and anesthetics, highlighting the company’s diversified portfolio and strategic focus on these therapeutic areas.

Increased Earnings and Revenue Guidance

AbbVie has raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance by $0.10, now projected to be between $12.09 and $12.29. The company also anticipates total net revenues of approximately $59.7 billion, marking an increase of $700 million. This upward revision reflects the company’s confidence in its ongoing performance and future prospects.

Successful Launch and Growth in Immunology

The immunology segment has seen significant success, with Skyrizi and Rinvoq combined sales reaching $5.1 billion, representing a growth of over 65%. Skyrizi, in particular, has achieved a leading in-play share in the ulcerative colitis market in the US, underscoring its strong market position.

Neuroscience Revenue Growth

Neuroscience revenues have grown by 17% on an operational basis, with notable contributions from VRAYLAR, which saw a sales increase of 10.3%, and migraine therapies that delivered double-digit operational growth. This segment’s performance highlights AbbVie’s strength in addressing neurological disorders.

Oncology Segment Revenue Growth

The oncology segment has exceeded expectations, with Venclexta global sales up by 12.3%. Additionally, the emerging commercial portfolio in solid tumors shows promising potential, reinforcing AbbVie’s strategic focus on expanding its oncology offerings.

Humira Sales Decline

Global sales of Humira have declined by 49.5% on an operational basis, totaling $1.1 billion. This decline is attributed to faster share erosion due to biosimilar competition, posing a significant challenge for AbbVie.

Aesthetics Business Challenges

The aesthetics business has faced headwinds, with global sales down 10.2% on an operational basis. BOTOX Cosmetic revenues decreased by 10.7%, and Juvederm sales fell by 20%, largely due to economic challenges impacting consumer spending.

Imbruvica Sales Decline

Imbruvica has experienced a sales decline of 11.9%, with global sales at $738 million. This decline reflects competitive dynamics in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) market, presenting another area of challenge for AbbVie.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, AbbVie has reported an adjusted earnings per share of $2.46 for the first quarter of 2025, surpassing the guidance midpoint by $0.10. Total net revenues for the quarter exceeded $13.3 billion, outperforming expectations by nearly $550 million. The company plans to invest over $10 billion in U.S. capital over the next decade to support volume growth and expand into new areas like obesity. AbbVie also anticipates a high single-digit revenue compound annual growth rate through 2029, highlighting its strong long-term growth prospects.

In conclusion, AbbVie’s earnings call reflects a company that is navigating challenges while capitalizing on growth opportunities. The strong performance of the Ex-Humira platform and increased guidance underscore AbbVie’s strategic focus and resilience in the face of market pressures. Despite the hurdles in Humira and aesthetics sales, the company remains on a positive trajectory, with promising growth in immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.

