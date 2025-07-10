AbbVie and Genmab’s Promising Phase 3 Trial for Follicular Lymphoma

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Open-Label Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Epcoritamab + Rituximab and Lenalidomide (R2) Compared to Chemoimmunotherapy in Previously Untreated Follicular Lymphoma (EPCORE™FL-2). This study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of the combination of epcoritamab with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) in treating adult participants with previously untreated follicular lymphoma, a common and incurable B-cell cancer.

The study tests the experimental drug epcoritamab, administered subcutaneously, in combination with intravenous rituximab and oral lenalidomide. The purpose is to determine if this combination can improve treatment outcomes compared to standard chemoimmunotherapy options.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are divided into different treatment arms, receiving various combinations of the drugs over a period of 24 to 120 weeks.

The study began on February 5, 2024, with an estimated completion date not yet specified. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, and the latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These timelines are crucial for investors to monitor potential impacts on the market.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence AbbVie and Genmab’s market positions, potentially boosting their stock performance if successful. The trial’s results may also affect investor sentiment, given the competitive landscape of cancer treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

