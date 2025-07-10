AbbVie and Genmab’s Promising Phase 2 Trial for DLBCL Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of epcoritamab, alone and in combination with lenalidomide, as a first-line treatment for elderly patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) who cannot tolerate anthracycline therapy. The study aims to provide alternative treatment options for this patient group, potentially improving outcomes and expanding therapeutic choices.

The trial involves two experimental arms: one receiving epcoritamab monotherapy and the other receiving a combination of epcoritamab and lenalidomide. Epcoritamab is administered via subcutaneous injections, while lenalidomide is taken orally. Both treatments are given in 28-day cycles for up to 12 cycles.

This open-label, randomized, multicenter study employs a parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The trial is structured in two stages, beginning with a safety run-in phase followed by an expansion phase.

The study began on March 6, 2023, with primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study update could influence AbbVie and Genmab’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance their market positions in the oncology sector. Investors should watch for further developments, as successful outcomes could lead to increased investor confidence and potential market share gains.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

