AbbVie and Genmab’s Phase 3 Trial: A New Hope for DLBCL Treatment?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AbbVie and Genmab are conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Randomized, Open-Label, Phase 3 Trial of Epcoritamab vs Investigator’s Choice Chemotherapy in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (R/R DLBCL)’. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of epcoritamab, a novel treatment for patients with DLBCL who have not responded to previous therapies. This trial is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for a challenging form of lymphoma.

The trial tests epcoritamab, a biological treatment administered subcutaneously, against standard chemotherapy options (R-GemOx or BR) given intravenously. Epcoritamab is designed to target and destroy cancer cells, offering a potentially more effective treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

This is a randomized, open-label, multi-center global trial with a parallel intervention model. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either epcoritamab or standard chemotherapy, with no masking involved. The primary purpose is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on January 13, 2021, and is currently active but not recruiting new participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatment.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AbbVie and Genmab’s market positions, potentially boosting their stock performance if results are favorable. This trial also positions them competitively within the oncology sector, particularly in the treatment of DLBCL.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue